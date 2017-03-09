Barcelona Test Notes 09-03: Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team had another productive day of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya. Both drivers worked through the planned, intensive programme with Markus Ericsson on long runs in the morning and Pascal Wehrlein on short runs during the afternoon session.

The Swede was able to complete 88 laps overall, the German was running 44 laps in total.

Marcus Ericsson: "This morning we focussed on race preparation and we were able to do a full race simulation. This was of course important and a positive sign for us. On the long runs we are still struggling a bit on the medium tyres, to get them to work properly. On the other hand the race stint on the soft tyres was a good step forward."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I took over the car for the first time in the afternoon for another half day in the C36, which all in all was very positive. I am very happy just getting more used to the car. Today we tried the supersoft and the ultrasoft tyres, and it was very interesting for me to see how they behaved with the temperatures in the afternoon."

Tomorrow, for the fourth and last testing day ahead of the 2017 FIA Formula One Championship, Marcus Ericsson will be behind the wheel of the C36 again for the morning session and Pascal Wehrlein will take over once more in the afternoon.

