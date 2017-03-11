Barcelona mileage stats

Ferrari might have the speed, but in terms of reliability Mercedes has it in the bag.

At the conclusion of the two Barcelona tests, Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel sit proudly at the top of the timesheets, and while both play down their chances, the 0.6s gap to the Silver Arrows must give them some confidence as we head to Melbourne.

The Ferrari has been pretty reliable also, a couple of glitches and a couple of spins, all-in-all the Maranello outfit completed 956 laps over the eight days of testing, that’s 2,765 miles (4,450 kms).

However, while the silver cars might be 0.6s off the pace, once again the reliability is staggering, the W08 having covered 3,170 miles (5,101 kms) without missing a beat.

Though well off the pace, Sauber is fourth in terms of distance covered, just 12 laps down on Williams.

Interestingly, the Renault powered teams are at the other end of the board, though hopefully that doesn’t mean we're going to see Dietrich Mateschitz threaten to quit the sport – or not – if alternative watch suppliers cannot be found.

While week one saw McLaren complete more laps than Toro Rosso, the Faenza outfit got its act together in week two.

Over the eight days of the tests, the McLaren covered 1,229 miles, around 6.5 race distances, Mercedes managed around 16.5.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 2681 7754.8 12479.8 Renault 1865 5394.5 8681.4 Ferrari (17) 1670 4830.5 7773.7 Ferrari (16) 788 2279.3 3668.1 Honda 425 1229.3 1978.3

