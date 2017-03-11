Site logo

Barcelona mileage stats

11/03/2017

Ferrari might have the speed, but in terms of reliability Mercedes has it in the bag.

At the conclusion of the two Barcelona tests, Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel sit proudly at the top of the timesheets, and while both play down their chances, the 0.6s gap to the Silver Arrows must give them some confidence as we head to Melbourne.

The Ferrari has been pretty reliable also, a couple of glitches and a couple of spins, all-in-all the Maranello outfit completed 956 laps over the eight days of testing, that’s 2,765 miles (4,450 kms).

However, while the silver cars might be 0.6s off the pace, once again the reliability is staggering, the W08 having covered 3,170 miles (5,101 kms) without missing a beat.

Though well off the pace, Sauber is fourth in terms of distance covered, just 12 laps down on Williams.

Interestingly, the Renault powered teams are at the other end of the board, though hopefully that doesn’t mean we're going to see Dietrich Mateschitz threaten to quit the sport – or not – if alternative watch suppliers cannot be found.

While week one saw McLaren complete more laps than Toro Rosso, the Faenza outfit got its act together in week two.

Over the eight days of the tests, the McLaren covered 1,229 miles, around 6.5 race distances, Mercedes managed around 16.5.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 2681 7754.8 12479.8
Renault 1865 5394.5 8681.4
Ferrari (17) 1670 4830.5 7773.7
Ferrari (16) 788 2279.3 3668.1
Honda 425 1229.3 1978.3

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 1096 3170.2 5101.8
Ferrari 956 2765.2 4450.1
Williams 800 2314.0 3723.9
Sauber 788 2279.3 3668.1
Force India 785 2270.6 3654.1
Haas 714 2065.2 3323.6
Red Bull 684 1978.5 3184.0
Renault 597 1726.8 2779.0
Toro Rosso 584 1689.2 2718.5
McLaren 425 1229.3 1978.3

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms
Bottas Mercedes 628 1816.5 2923.3
Vettel Ferrari 591 1709.5 2751.0
Hamilton Mercedes 468 1353.7 2178.5
Ericsson Sauber 445 1287.2 2071.4
Massa Williams 414 1197.5 1927.1
Stroll Williams 386 1116.5 1796.8
Magnussen Haas 368 1064.4 1713.0
Ocon Force India 365 1055.8 1699.0
Raikkonen Ferrari 365 1055.8 1699.0
Perez Force India 349 1009.5 1624.6
Verstappen Red Bull 347 1003.7 1615.3
Grosjean Haas 346 1000.8 1610.6
Ricciardo Red Bull 337 974.8 1568.7
Hulkenberg Renault 314 908.2 1461.6
Sainz Toro Rosso 307 888.0 1429.1
Palmer Renault 283 818.6 1317.3
Kvyat Toro Rosso 277 801.2 1289.4
Vandoorne McLaren 235 679.7 1093.9
Wehrlein Sauber 192 555.4 893.7
Alonso McLaren 190 549.6 884.4
Giovinazzi Sauber 151 436.8 702.9
Celis Force India 71 205.4 330.5

Best Times Barcelona Tests 1 & 2

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
10-Mar Raikkonen Ferrari SS 1:18.634 132.424 mph
09-Mar Vettel Ferrari US 1:19.024 0.390
08-Mar Bottas Mercedes SS 1:19.310 0.676
09-Mar Hamilton Mercedes US 1:19.352 0.718
08-Mar Massa Williams US 1:19.420 0.786
10-Mar Verstappen Red Bull SS 1:19.438 0.804
10-Mar Sainz Toro Rosso US 1:19.837 1.203
10-Mar Hulkenberg Renault US 1:19.885 1.251
07-Mar Ricciardo Red Bull US 1:19.900 1.266
10-Mar Perez Force India US 1:20.116 1.482
09-Mar Ocon Force India US 1:20.161 1.527
10-Mar Palmer Renault US 1:20.205 1.571
10-Mar Stroll Williams S 1:20.335 1.701
09-Mar Kvyat Toro Rosso SS 1:20.416 1.782
09-Mar Magnussen Haas US 1:20.504 1.870
10-Mar Grosjean Haas US 1:21.110 2.476
09-Mar Vandoorne McLaren US 1:21.348 2.714
10-Mar Alonso McLaren US 1:21.389 2.755
10-Mar Ericsson Sauber US 1:21.670 3.036
07-Mar Wehrlein Sauber S 1:22.336 3.702
02-Mar Giovinazzi Sauber US 1:22.401 3.767
27-Feb Bottas Mercedes S 1:23.169 4.535
01-Mar Celis Force India US 1:23.568 4.934

