Test Times: Barcelona 10-03

10/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the final day of the final pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Raikkonen Ferrari 111 1:18.634 132.424 mph
Verstappen Red Bull 71 1:19.438 0.804
Sainz Toro Rosso 132 1:19.837 1.203
Bottas Mercedes 53 1:19.845 1.211
Hamilton Mercedes 54 1:19.850 1.216
Hulkenberg Renault 45 1:19.885 1.251
Perez Force India 128 1:20.116 1.482
Palmer Renault 43 1:20.205 1.571
Stroll Williams 132 1:20.335 1.701
Grosjean Haas 76 1:21.110 2.476
Alonso McLaren 43 1:21.389 2.755
Ericsson Sauber 59 1:21.670 3.036
Wehrlein Sauber 42 1:23.527 4.893

