Morning times from Barcelona - Friday 10

NEWS STORY
10/03/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the final day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Raikkonen Ferrari 48 1:18.634 132.424 mph
Verstappen Red Bull 32 1:19.438 0.804
Sainz Toro Rosso 39 1:19.837 1.203
Bottas Mercedes 52 1:19.845 1.211
Hulkenberg Renault 45 1:19.885 1.251
Perez Force India 46 1:20.116 1.482
Stroll Williams 59 1:20.335 1.701
Grosjean Haas 43 1:20.429 1.795
Ericsson Sauber 59 1:21.670 3.036
Alonso McLaren 19 1:22.731 4.097

