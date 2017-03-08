Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday 8

NEWS STORY
08/03/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the second day of the final pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 68 1:19.310 131.295 mph
Massa Williams 63 1:19.420 0.110
Raikkonen Ferrari 37 1:20.406 1.096
Verstappen Red Bull 34 1:20.432 1.122
Hulkenberg Renault 59 1:21.213 1.903
Perez Force India 49 1:21.297 1.987
Sainz Toro Rosso 44 1:21.872 2.562
Grosjean Haas 52 1:22.428 3.118
Wehrlein Sauber 57 1:23.000 3.690
Alonso McLaren 27 1:23.041 3.731

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss