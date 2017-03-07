Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 07-03

07/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the first day of the final pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Massa Williams 168 1:19.726 130.610 mph
Ricciardo Red Bull 89 1:19.900 0.174
Vettel Ferrari 168 1:19.906 0.180
Hamilton Mercedes 49 1:20.456 0.730
Bottas Mercedes 86 1:20.924 1.198
Ocon Force India 142 1:21.347 1.621
Hulkenberg Renault 58 1:21.589 1.863
Magnussen Haas 81 1:21.676 1.950
Kvyat Toro Rosso 83 1:21.743 2.017
Vandoorne McLaren 80 1:22.537 2.811
Wehrlein Sauber 47 1:23.336 3.610
Ericsson Sauber 53 1:23.630 3.904
Palmer Renault 15 1:24.790 5.064

