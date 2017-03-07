Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Tuesday 7

NEWS STORY
07/03/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the first day of the final pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Massa Williams 65 1:19.726 130.610 mph
Ricciardo Red Bull 50 1:19.900 0.174
Hamilton Mercedes 49 1:20.456 0.730
Vettel Ferrari 80 1:21.127 1.401
Ocon Force India 59 1:21.347 1.621
Magnussen Haas 46 1:21.676 1.950
Kvyat Toro Rosso 45 1:21.965 2.239
Vandoorne McLaren 34 1:22.698 2.972
Wehrlein Sauber 47 1:23.336 3.610
Palmer Renault 15 1:24.790 5.064

