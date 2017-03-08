Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 08-03

NEWS STORY
08/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the second day of the final pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 70 1:19.310 131.295 mph
Massa Williams 63 1:19.420 0.110
Raikkonen Ferrari 53 1:20.406 1.096
Verstappen Red Bull 102 1:20.432 1.122
Stroll Williams 59 1:20.579 1.269
Hamilton Mercedes 79 1:20.702 1.392
Hulkenberg Renault 61 1:21.213 1.903
Perez Force India 100 1:21.297 1.987
Sainz Toro Rosso 92 1:21.872 2.562
Grosjean Haas 96 1:21.887 2.577
Wehrlein Sauber 59 1:23.000 3.690
Alonso McLaren 46 1:23.041 3.731
Ericsson Sauber 47 1:23.384 4.074
Palmer Renault 29 1:24.774 5.464

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss