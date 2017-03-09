Vettel sizzles as McLaren's woes continue

The launches might have been a bit of a damp squib, the first few days of testing might have been a bit flat, but this morning F1 2017 finally sprang to life.

If F1 needed the perfect trailer to whet the appetites of diehards and non-believers, the last few hours would do the trick.

While three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set the early pace, it was four-time champ Sebastian Vettel who lit the touchpaper.

Using the softs to edge ever closer to Valtteri Bottas' best time of the week, the German subsequently switched to supersofts and finally ultrasofts as he set about showing the Silver Arrows what the SF70H can do.

However, to tantalise the fans and taunt the Brackley outfit, Vettel opted for a little sandbagging that was visually and audibly noticeable.

Despite a blistering pace in the first two sectors, on his fastest laps he either lifted off (just a little) at the start of the finish straight or on the line, saving that little bit extra... for whenever.

While the timesheets show the German as having posted the best time of the tests thus far, a 1:19.024, he could probably have lowered that to 18:7 maybe more.

In the final moments, Hamilton came out to play, and as we wondered what else he has up his sleeve other than tattoos, the Briton posted the second best time of the morning, albeit on the supersofts.

It was one of the shoot-outs you wanted to go on forever, however, other than the official lunchbreak there was also the little matter of the Honda break, of which more later.

If, as Sergio Perez claims, the Force India VJM10 has weaknesses, Esteban Ocon has yet to discover them, the Frenchman posted 51 laps on his way to an impressive third, the car not appearing to miss a beat.

Though down in terms of lap count, Daniil Kvyat will be pleased with his morning's efforts, the Russian finishing fourth on the timesheets, ahead of the Red Bull.

As speculation over what precisely the Austrian team has in reserve, Daniel Ricciardo was giving little away, the Australian putting in a workmanlike 41 laps.

Another strong morning for Haas, where Kevin Magnussen put another 45 laps on the clock, the Dane just 0.039s shy of Ricciardo's best.

Despite Fernando Alonso's harsh words last night we weren't expecting miracles, but neither were we expecting things to get any worse.

Sadly, just when it all appeared to be improving, Stoffel Vandoorne having completed over 30 laps and posting a best time 'just' 2.3s off the pace, the car stopped out on track, bringing out the first red flag of the morning.

Note the use of the word 'first'.

In the final moments before the lunch break, the Belgian headed out again. Having arrived at Turn 10 he promptly parked the MCL32, bringing out the second red flag of the day. Honda subsequently confirmed that both stoppages were due to "electrics issues".

During the course of the session, McLaren sent out a media advisory revealing that for "logistical reasons" there will be no press conference on Friday.

When they said for "logistical reasons" we actually presumed that meant "to prevent Fernando (or Stoffel) further sticking the boot in to our partners", but we could be wrong.

An altogether better morning for Jolyon Palmer though we're sure he would have liked a few more laps under his belt.

Marcus Ericsson might have been 4.3s off the pace, but the fact he completed 88 laps is proof the Sauber can go the distance.

Surely it is Williams strategy that sees Lance Stroll at the foot of the timesheets this morning. For while the youngster was 5.8s off the pace, he completed a very impressive 85 laps. Clearly the Grove outfit putting quantity before pace.

A thoroughly entertaining morning, and one that not only sets us up nicely for the day-and-a-half to come, but Melbourne... and beyond.