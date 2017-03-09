Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 09-03

09/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the penultimate day of the final pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari 156 1:19.024 131.770 mph
Hamilton Mercedes 52 1:19.352 0.328
Ocon Force India 137 1:20.161 1.137
Kvyat Toro Rosso 94 1:20.416 1.392
Magnussen Haas 119 1:20.504 1.480
Ricciardo Red Bull 128 1:20.824 1.800
Vandoorne McLaren 48 1:21.348 2.324
Bottas Mercedes 95 1:21.819 2.795
Wehrlein Sauber 44 1:22.347 3.323
Palmer Renault 53 1:22.418 3.394
Ericsson Sauber 88 1:23.330 4.306
Massa Williams 80 1:24.443 5.419
Stroll Williams 85 1:24.863 5.839

