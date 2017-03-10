Barcelona Test Notes 10-03: Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team had a challenging last day of pre-season testing on the Circuit de Catalunya - with a last minute change regarding the planned programme for Pascal Wehrlein, who had to concentrate on aero tests for the coming races in the afternoon. Marcus Ericsson worked through the planned programme mainly focusing on short runs with supersoft and ultrasoft tyres. The Swede was able to complete 59 laps overall in the morning, the German was running 42 laps in total in the afternoon.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was an interesting morning, where I had some fun with short runs on supersoft and ultrasoft tyres. All in all a productive last morning session at the end of the pre-season testing - without having any issues with the car. For sure we made some more improvements today, but we are still not there, where we want to be. We still have to do some work to analyse all the data, to improve the car."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was another important afternoon for me in the new C36 car - completing 42 laps overall. We changed the programme and continued our extensive analysis of the Sauber C36-Ferrari by continuing with aero tests on soft and medium tyres. Nontheless I was able once again to take the next step forward to get more familiar with the new car. I can't wait for my first race for the Sauber F1 Team."

