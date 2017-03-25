Site logo

Australian GP: Qualifying - Times

25/03/2017

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.188 144.336 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:22.456 0.268
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:22.481 0.293
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:23.033 0.845
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.485 1.297
6 Grosjean Haas 1:24.074 1.886
7 Massa Williams 1:24.443 2.255
8 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:24.487 2.299
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:24.512 2.324
10 Ricciardo Red Bull No Time
11 Perez Force India 1:25.081
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:25.091
13 Alonso McLaren 1:25.425
14 Ocon Force India 1:25.568
15 Ericsson Sauber 1:26.465
16 Giovinazzi Sauber 1:26.419
17 Magnussen Haas 1:26.847
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:26.858
19 Stroll Williams 1:27.143
20 Palmer Renault 1:28.244

