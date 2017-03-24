Site logo

Australian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
24/03/2017

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.620 141.865 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:24.167 0.547
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.176 0.556
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:24.525 0.905
5 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:24.650 1.030
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.013 1.393
7 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:25.084 1.464
8 Grosjean Haas 1:25.436 1.816
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:25.478 1.858
10 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:25.493 1.873
11 Perez Force India 1:25.591 1.971
12 Alonso McLaren 1:26.000 2.380
13 Ocon Force India 1:26.145 2.525
14 Massa Williams 1:26.331 2.711
15 Ericsson Sauber 1:26.498 2.878
16 Stroll Williams 1:26.525 2.905
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:26.608 2.988
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:26.919 3.299
19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.279 3.659
20 Palmer Renault 1:27.549 3.929

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss