Sunny weekend to follow Melbourne storms

Mat Coch writes

Melbourne promises a weekend of sunshine for the opening race of the season, after threatening a weekend of disruption with storms and torrential rain in recent days.

The current forecast is for a dry four day race weekend, kicking off today before temperatures rise until Sunday when they're expected to peak at 28 degrees. There is however a strong chance of rain on Friday might, meaning a damp track could welcome teams come final practice.

According to current forecasts, rain could linger until mid-morning, which would compromise final practice and throw a late spanner in the works heading into qualifying; by which time the circuit would almost certainly have dried.

Conditions look set to be markedly different to those which welcomed the F1 fraternity to Melbourne. Heavy rain and storms saw countless flights delayed or even cancelled, while the wet weather has turned parks of Albert Park into a muddy quagmire.

Though blustery today, the rain did finally hold off, with the sun breaking through late in the day as teams completed final setup ahead of the weekend's track activities.

Before then however comes one final chance for teams to dot the Is and cross the Ts with a media day before taking to the circuit on Friday morning.

Local residents though will be pleased to know they won't need to set their alarm in the morning though, the screeching Minardi two-seater set to perform that job as it does every year.

