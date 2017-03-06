Jack Brabham honoured with coin

Weeks ahead of the 2017 season opener in Melbourne, and just over 50 years on since Sir Jack Brabham claimed his third F1 title, the Royal Australian Mint has honoured his incredible contribution to the motor racing industry with the release of a special commemorative coin.

Featuring the same car in which Brabham became the one and only Formula 1 driver to ever win a World Championship title in a car of his own construction, this coin also depicts a portrait of Brabham and a green and gold track, the colours of his original car.

Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Mr Ross MacDiarmid said it was fascinating to think about the ingenuity Brabham applied over 50 years ago, not only to secure the historic 1966 world title, but also Jack's development of the rear-engined cars we see today which resulted in his 1959 crown.

"Sir Jack Brabham was not only a superb racing car driver but he was also an innovative engineer and pioneer, paving the way forward for motorsports," said MacDiarmid.

"As we enter the 2017 Formula 1 season, this coin celebrates one of the world's motor racing greats and his remarkable achievements, on and off the track."

Brabham's youngest son David Brabham said it was really rewarding to see his father's life and influence on motor racing being recognised on this special 50 cent coin.

"To have our father recognised through a commemorative coin by an iconic national institution, the Royal Australian Mint, is really special and very important in carrying the Brabham legacy as my father's achievements are likely to never be repeated with today's technology replacing hands-on experience," he said.

"This coin encourages us all to share the Brabham legacy and recognise what is possible if you put your heart, soul and mind into it just like Jack, a pioneer of his time."

Brabham's widow Lady Margaret and eldest son to his first wife Geoff Brabham recently visited the Victorian Historic Racing Register's Sir Jack Brabham Annexe that houses his 1966 car and trophies and reflected on his achievements and what this commemorative coin means to the family.