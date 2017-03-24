Site logo

Australian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

24/03/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.220 140.854 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.803 0.583
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:24.886 0.666
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.246 1.026
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:25.372 1.152
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:25.464 1.244
7 Massa Williams 1:26.142 1.922
8 Grosjean Haas 1:26.168 1.948
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:26.183 1.963
10 Perez Force India 1:26.276 2.056
11 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:26.450 2.230
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:26.514 2.294
13 Stroll Williams 1:26.734 2.514
14 Alonso McLaren 1:27.116 2.896
15 Ericsson Sauber 1:27.348 3.128
16 Ocon Force India 1:27.656 3.436
17 Magnussen Haas 1:27.667 3.447
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:28.539 4.319
19 Palmer Renault 1:28.585 4.365
20 Vandoorne McLaren 1:28.695 4.475

