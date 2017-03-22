Modifications to Melbourne track for 2017

In lieu of the anticipated higher cornering speeds this year, a number of changes have been made to the Albert Park track.

As ever, while there are two DRS activation zones - one on the pit straight and the other on the straight that follows, there is just one detection point, just before Turn 14.

In anticipation of the higher cornering speed to be expected this year, a number of additional safety measures have been put in place.

Along with additional tyres in parts of the barriers at Turns 1, 6 and 14, a TecPro barrier has been installed in front of the tyres at Turn 12.

Indeed, a double kerb has been installed at the exit of Turn 12 and the fixings for the kerb at the apex - as well as that at Turn 11 - have been improved by anchoring the ferrules in concrete.

It is the turn after, Turn 13, that sees the heaviest braking point on the circuit, for here the car brakes from 300kph to 125kph in 2.5secs, generating peaks of 4g.

Finally, the opening in the wall on the drivers' left in Turn 8 has been closed.

