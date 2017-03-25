Site logo

Australian GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
25/03/2017

Full times from today's final free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:23.380 142.273 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:23.859 0.479
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.870 0.490
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:23.988 0.608
5 Hulkenberg Renault 1:25.063 1.683
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:25.092 1.712
7 Grosjean Haas 1:25.581 2.201
8 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:25.948 2.568
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:26.049 2.669
10 Magnussen Haas 1:26.138 2.758
11 Massa Williams 1:26.237 2.857
12 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.269 2.889
13 Perez Force India 1:26.457 3.077
14 Alonso McLaren 1:26.556 3.176
15 Vandoorne McLaren 1:26.699 3.319
16 Ocon Force India 1:27.103 3.723
17 Stroll Williams 1:27.327 3.947
18 Ericsson Sauber 1:27.402 4.022
19 Palmer Renault 1:28.320 4.940
20 Giovinazzi Sauber 1:28.583 5.203

