Barcelona Test Notes 07-03: Williams

Rod Nelson, Chief Test & Support Engineer: It was an excellent day for the team today. We were a little on the back foot after the first test, so we modified our test programme to make up for some of the lost track time, and cover as much work as we could . We did this successfully and completed our programme on schedule. We planned for 165 laps and we've done slightly better than that with 168, so we're very happy. We got some really significant testing done today.

Felipe Massa: It was a very long day but it was definitely a great one for the team. We managed to do 168 laps so for the car, the team, and the reliability, it was definitely a great day. We did everything we were supposed to do. It's always nice when you finish a day of testing and you've done everything that you planned to do, including completing a race distance. Our laptimes were also competitive, which is always a good feeling. We're still at the beginning of the year and there's so many things to do and to understand, to figure out where we are compared to the others, but it's definitely a very positive day. I'm happy with all of the laps that I did and the job that the whole team did today was great.

