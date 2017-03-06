Wolff defends Bottas signing

Of course, it is early days, but having been quickest over the first four days of testing and set the second highest lap count, Valtteri Bottas has heads into the second test in good shape.

However, some still believe he was a second choice in terms of a replacement for the world champion, citing the fact that Mercedes has only given him a one-year deal.

Not so, insists Toto Wolff.

"We trust in Valtteri," he told the official F1 website. "He has done 77 races with nine podiums for Williams and has excellent records in junior categories. I think he is grown up enough to step into Nico's shoes.

"Valtteri is a Valtteri 1.0!" he continued. "Yes, the record looks similar, both are winners in junior series and both of them went through a solid education at Williams with some highlights, but weren't in a position of winning races because of their cars."

With an eye on a number of other drivers whose current contracts run out at the end of this season - we're talking the likes of Vettel, Alonso... Wolff is asked - other than winning the title - what Bottas has to do in order to be retained in 2018 and beyond.

"He has to integrate well into the team - which I have no doubt he will - and be quick," says the Austrian. "We want to see that the two push each other as we have seen with our drivers in the past."

Though giving little away, Wolff admits that prising Bottas away from Williams was not easy.

"The discussions were hard, yes. Claire is very much the daughter of her father, with a great commercial skill. That I respect a lot. It was important to accommodate the needs of all parties involved: Williams, Sauber and our interests and achieve a win-win-win situation."

With Lewis Hamilton odds-on to take his fourth title, Wolff is asked about Anthony Hamilton's recent comment in terms of his son being a "career killer".

"In my opinion Lewis is the best driver in modern Formula One," says Wolff. "Also because he is driving the best car. That combination is very hard to come by.

"Sure, having Lewis as a team mate is probably the most difficult task you can have as an F1 driver. Does it kill careers? I don't know."