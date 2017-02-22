Force India continues with Hype

Sahara Force India and Hype Energy to continue successful partnership throughout 2017 season.



The Hype Energy branding will be shown off when the VJM10 is presented to the world on Wednesday afternoon with Hype Energy logos around the cockpit, on the rear view mirrors, and on the rear wing end plates. Additionally, the Hype Energy logo will be on the drivers' racing suits, team apparel and team caps.

The extended partnership reflects the success of the collaboration over the last two years as Hype Energy expands into new markets. Formula One is part of Hype Energy's heritage thanks to current CEO, Bertrand Gachot, who is a former Formula One driver.

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director, Sahara Force India: "We enjoy a fantastic relationship with Hype Energy and I'm delighted we are continuing the partnership for a third season. Their brand fits perfectly with the high energy lifestyle of Formula One and they always come up with exciting activation ideas, such as the special edition Force India can we created last year. 2017 promises more of the same with great results on and off the track."

Bertrand Gachot, CEO of Hype Energy Drinks: "Our partnership with Sahara Force India has been a real success story. The team achieved so much last year and the 2017 season looks very exciting. As a former driver with the team, I'm proud and excited to continue to be part of their story as a sponsor. To be able to work alongside old friends is an immense pleasure. We're thankful to Vijay and Otmar, who give us the freedom to try innovative ideas that take our brand to the next level. Since we started the partnership, the Hype Energy brand has grown and we've been able to increase our distribution networks. Extending the partnership for a third year was an obvious choice and I'm excited to see what the 2017 season has in store."