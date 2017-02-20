FXTM partners with Force India

Sahara Force India is pleased to welcome FXTM, the online trading platform for the forex industry, as an official partner ahead of the new season. FXTM branding will appear on the rear section of the car's sidepod as well as on drivers' and team clothing.

FXTM provides expert knowledge in the fluctuating and fast-moving world of financial markets, ensuring that their clients and business partners invest their time wisely. Since 2011, their state-of-the-art trading tool has established itself as a leader in this competitive market.

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director, Sahara Force India: "I am pleased to welcome FXTM as our latest partner just days ahead of the launch of our new car, the VJM10. They see huge value in working with Sahara Force India and recognise the global exposure we will generate for their industry-leading software. The Formula One season will take us to FXTM's core markets and will allow them to activate and reach a wide customer base. It's great to have FXTM working with us and I hope we will have lots to celebrate together in 2017."

Olga Rybalkina, CEO of ForexTime Ltd: "We are very proud to be partnering with the exceptional Formula One team, Sahara Force India. Their commitment to excellence, drive and innovation made them a natural fit for us. We share common values and attributes in the way we approach our respective businesses. FXTM places a high value on training, education and skills development for their traders, and the Sahara Force India team clearly subscribe to similar principles. We look forward to going on this incredible adventure with them."