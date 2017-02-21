Force India partners with Farah

Sahara Force India welcomes Farah, the London-based fashion brand, as its 'Official Apparel Partner' for 2017.

Farah's association will involve supplying team members with a range of clothing to be worn while travelling to and from race and test events. The latest Farah designs will be issued to the team this week in preparation for the season-opening test session in Barcelona later this month.

The relationship with Sahara Force India marks the continuation of Farah's ambitious plans to take its designs to new audiences around the world and capitalise on the global appeal of the sport. As well as kitting out the team, they will activate an extensive social media and sports marketing campaign supporting the partnership.

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director, Sahara Force India: "It's important for our team to be stylish and comfortable while travelling around the world and we are delighted to team up with Farah. The designs they have chosen for our team include some classic lines that reinforce Farah's reputation as a traditional brand with a contemporary twist."

Mark Mccann, Brand Director, Farah Menswear: "We are delighted to join Sahara Force India as their Official Apparel Partner for 2017. They represent one of the youngest and most exciting teams in Formula One today as they continue to take on the established players in this extremely competitive sport. We believe both brands appeal to a similar young audience and it's been a real pleasure to dress the team members in our collection. We look forward to an exciting year working together and the opportunity to celebrate Sahara Force India's continued success story."