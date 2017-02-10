McLaren confirms BP/Castrol deal

McLaren has confirmed that it has joined forces with BP and Castrol for the provision of Formula 1 fuels and lubricant technology as well as the supply of products for McLaren Automotive.

BP is already working with McLaren Applied Technologies, the technology arm of the McLaren Technology Group that works to improve lives and solve crucial business performance challenges.

In the fierce proving ground of Formula 1, BP is supplying a range of performance lubricants for Honda's Internal Combustion Engine, the team will also benefit from Castrol's high-performance lubricants and greases that will be used in the team's Mazak-powered machine shop and dynamic chassis rig.

"This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do," said Jonathan Neale, McLaren Technology Group chief operating officer. "Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology."

"The partnership between McLaren Automotive and Castrol is an important step in our journey to deliver the highest levels of performance and efficiency from the engines in our Sports and Super car ranges," added Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive. "Not only will the lubricants provided by Castrol play a wide-ranging role in delivering the efficiencies across our existing cars, but our future engine generations as well."