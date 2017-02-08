Site logo

McLaren confirms David Redding's departure

08/02/2017

McLaren has confirmed that Team Manager Dave Redding is leaving the Woking outfit to join Williams.

Starting his F1 career with Benetton, Redding subsequently joined McLaren as number one mechanic before a brief stint helping set up Stewart GP.

Returning to McLaren in 2000, he had a number of roles before being appointed head of race operations and then team manager in 2009.

In addition he was McLaren's representative within FOTA and on the FIA's sporting board.

"We can confirm that David Redding is leaving McLaren Racing," a spokesman told Pitpass. "He will be replaced by Paul James, who will become Team Manager, with a focus on the operational and managerial nature of the role.

"Our Head of Race Operations, Andrea Stella, will assume some of the role's sporting responsibilities and engagement with the FIA. Kari Lammenranta will replace Paul as our new Chief Race Mechanic."

