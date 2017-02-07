McLaren confirms Capito departure

McLaren has confirmed that it has parted company with Jost Capito, who joined the company as Chief Executive Officer in Settember.

While the appointment of the former Director of Motorsport at Volkswagen was announced in January 2016, it wasn't until September that he joined the legendary Woking team reporting direct to Ron Dennis.

Shortly after that Dennis and the McLaren Technology Group parted company and in the eyes of many it was only a matter of time before the German followed, his role widely thought to undermine that of team boss Eric Boullier.

Confirming the news a McLaren spokesman said: "Jost Capito joined McLaren after four successful years at VW Motorsport, with a strong commitment to bringing success back to McLaren. He wanted to build again a winning team and fully focus on making the McLaren Formula 1 car competitive, with the aim of winning World Championships in coming years.

"Regrettably, we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again. As a result, we have agreed that he will leave McLaren Racing and will now consider other opportunities. We wish him success in his future endeavours."