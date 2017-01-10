Lowe departure to kick-start Bottas move?

Paddy Lowe has left Mercedes, thereby probably kick-starting deal which will see Valtteri Bottas join German team.

Although none of those at the heart of the story are talking, it would appear that Mercedes technical boss Paddy Lowe has left the German team.

He is understood to be joining Williams, however, rather than replacing Pat Symonds who left in December, it is understood Lowe is seeking a senior role within the Grove outfit, some claiming he wishes to be Team Principal.

If true this would suggest that a game of musical chair is about to get underway which will see Lowe at Williams, Valtteri Bottas leave Grove for Brackley to partner Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa 'un-retire' and join rookie Lance Stroll at the multi-title winning British team.

Part of the deal is understood to be Williams receiving a sizeable discount on its engine supply from Mercedes, some claiming that in order to release Bottas the Grove outfit essentially wants it power units for free.

While Lowe, who joined the team in 2013 ahead of the new hybrid formula, will be a major loss to Mercedes, the German team is said to be targeting James Allison who parted company with Ferrari last season.