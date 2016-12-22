Wolff calls on Mercedes troops to keep calm

Addressing his team before the Christmas break, Toto Wolff has called for calm as driver hunt continues.

Despite heading into the Christmas break with its third successive constructor and drivers' titles secured, there remains an air of unrest at Brackley as the team recovers from Nico Rosberg's decision to retire.

The search for his replacement, not to mention the shock of Rosberg's departure after seven seasons with the team in the first place, coupled with talk of Paddy Lowe joining Williams and the new regulations for 2017 has left some feeling that perhaps the glory days are coming to an end.

At a time the team should still be celebrating its achievement, there is obvious concern that some are focussing on the negatives fearing what happens next.

In an effort to calm his troops, addressing them before the holiday, Toto Wolff has called for calm.

"Our team has broken records in the history books," he said. "We have pursued our goals with passion and determination; and we were tested at each turn by unexpected challenges.

"Nico was crowned champion and then departed the stage. Lewis needed strength of character to handle defeat with composure and dignity.

"We celebrated our success and we learned from our mistakes," he continued. "Through all these moments, we have emerged stronger and more capable to face together the road ahead.

"Our position in the spotlight puts every decision taken and every word spoken under an intense microscope," he warned, a reminder of some of the negatives the team has had to face over the course of the year including talk of a conspiracy against Hamilton. "They are debated passionately among our fans and interpreted by the media.

"But there has been enough talking, now," he insisted. "This is the period for calm and considered reflection; to savour our achievements and prepare for the next campaign.

"As we move forward, we will continue to be guided above all by the best interests of our team. This philosophy is bigger than any one season or any one person," he added, a clear reference to Rosberg. "It has forged a group that is humble in victory and gracious in defeat; hungry for challenge and resilient under pressure; never satisfied with the status quo, always seeking to improve.

"Our values have been the foundation stones of three world championships. And there will be no compromise as we begin our quest for a fourth in 2017."