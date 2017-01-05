Ecclestone: Scrapping hybrid formula only way to derail Mercedes

Bernie Ecclestone believes the new regulations for 2017 will not stop Mercedes domination of F1.

Never a fan of the new hybrid formula, Bernie Ecclestone believes that scrapping it is the only way that Mercedes domination of the sport will come to an end.

Aware of the ever increasing push towards 'green' technology, the FIA and manufacturers were the driving force behind the introduction of the new formula in 2014, indeed manufacturers such as Renault threatened to quit the sport unless it was implemented.

Three years down the line and Mercedes has totally dominated, winning all but 8 of the 59 races contested to the formula, and despite the introduction of new aero rules aimed at shaking up the order this season, Bernie Ecclestone is convinced it will take more than this to stop the Stuttgart steamroller.

"Red Bull believes it can beat Mercedes with better aerodynamics, however, I'm not so sure about that," he told Sport Bild.

"Mercedes' advantage on the engine side still is large," he continued, "and because of this we have to introduce new engine rules as soon as possible. It doesn't matter what kind, the important thing is to rule out the hybrid engines.

"Jean Todt thinks they are the spirit of our times, and this may be true for normal road cars. But in F1, people want to see something special. They want to have noisy, powerful engines that can be managed only by the best drivers in the world. You don't put orthopaedic shoes onto football players, do you, just because these kinds of shoes are popular in everyday life?"

Fact is, though the new formula, impressive as the technology might be, isn't sparking the imagination of race fans, who are tired of seeing one team rule, it is difficult to see a way out that won't see the sport taking a massive step backwards and thumbing its nose at environmental concerns.

Furthermore, as in the era when Ferrari and Schumacher ruled, it is up to the opposition to raise its game, not for the pace-setters to be handicapped. Indeed, it is the constant manipulation of the sport in an attempt to create the results the powers-that-be want that is hurting, even more so than Mercedes domination.

Ironically, insistent that fans are sick of the over-regulation of the sport, Ecclestone wants the rules changed.

"The rules must be changed: all of them," he said. "They are too complicated.

"We are in the entertainment business," he added. "But how are we supposed to entertain people when the audience doesn't understand a thing anymore? Even the drivers don't know anymore what they can and cannot do on track. Sometimes I think the rule book just says: "Don't race!" But let them touch from time to time, so what? Let the drivers handle it themselves."

The Briton also repeated his call for the race weekend format to be shaken up, believing that two shorter races will be more attractive to fans than one longer one - a proposal that has the support of our very own Mike Lawrence.

"The attention period of young people is shorter than in the past," said Ecclestone. "Therefore it makes more sense to divide the race into two sprints.

"Two times forty minute races is more attractive to a TV audience than a boring grand prix."