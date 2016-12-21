Mercedes and Williams speculation intensifies

While nobody at the heart of the story is saying anything, speculation surrounding Mercedes and Williams intensifies, with some claiming the deal is done, others that it is imminent others waiting on official news and the rest sick to death of the whole sorry saga.

Right now, as we head into the Christmas break, most fans want the story officially confirmed or denied just so they can concentrate on things other than F1 over the break.

If nothing else however, with the engines having been switched off three-and- a-half weeks ago, Bernie Ecclestone will be delighted to see the sport still hogging its fair share of the headlines.

As of today, it appears that Valtteri Bottas is heading to Mercedes to replace Nico Rosberg, while Felipe Massa will 'un-retire' after just three-and-a-half weeks of the pipe and slippers routine to rejoin Williams in place of his former teammate.

Keeping up?

Of course, this all depends on Bottas wanting to join Mercedes - and why wouldn't he - Massa agreeing to un-retire - not that he really wanted to retire in the first place - and Mercedes and Williams agreeing suitable terms.

Those at the heart of the matter are saying nothing, indeed Massa's social media activity in recent days has been all about his holiday while Bottas' tweets mostly related to his wife and the FINA World Swimming Championships.

Other than a sizeable discount on the engine package it supplies to Williams, it is understood that Mercedes would need to agree to Paddy Lowe heading to Grove without having to stop off in his garden for any considerable time - Williams having eased that particular journey by timely parting company with Pat Symonds.

Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he would have a say in the matter, but he is unlikely to say no to Bottas.

Finally, Mercedes will need to finance a seat for Pascal Wehrlein, most likely at Sauber, which, as it happens, is powered by Ferrari, a return to Manor looking unlikely.

As speculation looks set to reach critical mass over the coming days, the one person who must be laughing his socks off is Rosberg, who started this whole thing in the first place.