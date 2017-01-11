Vasseur leaves Renault

In a surprise move, Renault Sport Racing has announced that Frederic Vasseur is leaving his role as Team Principal of the F1 team.

In a brief statement the French manufacturer said:

"After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its Formula 1 team, Renault Sport Racing and Frederic Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company, effective as of today.

Both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future.

The outlook of Renault's second season back in Formula 1, as well as the resources implemented to meet them, will be set out in detail at the presentation of the team's new race car.

The Renault Sport Racing and the Formula 1 team continue to be managed by Jerome Stoll, its President, and Cyril Abiteboul, its Managing Director."

As the world and his dog links former Mercedes technical boss Paddy Lowe with a senior role at Williams, could the Briton possibly be heading to Renault which has made no secret of the fact that in its quest to become winners (again) it needs to recruit proven winners.

Or could this signal James Allison's return to Enstone, as the usual game of musical chairs involving drivers is replaced by one involving team bosses and technical directors?

Strange that the statement didn't include the usual 'good luck' quotes.