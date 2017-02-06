Force India reveals new partner

Sahara Force India welcomes eyewear specialists, Foresight & Vision, as a partner for the 2017 season.

The partnership will introduce eyewear brands, Eye Respect and LDNR, to Formula One with the drivers and team members wearing a range of sunglasses at race events.

The Eye Respect and LDNR brands combine fashion and practicality. Crafted by leading designers and made by hand, the brands have become a firm favourite for discerning users of spectacles and sunglasses.

LDNR logos will appear on the team's new car, the VJM10, as well as on the drivers' race suits.

"I'm very excited to begin our collaboration with Foresight & Vision," said Vijay Mallya. "Formula One is the most glamorous global sport and a great match for a fashion brand. Eye Respect and LDNR have developed a wonderful range of glasses and sunglasses, which combine colour, style and elegance - the perfect addition to the Formula One paddock."

"Working with Sahara Force India is a perfect fit for our brand," added Jonathan van Blerk, CEO and Creative Director, Foresight & Vision. "We share their fighting spirit and we always strive to punch above our weight as we develop our eyewear brands. The Formula One environment gives us a fantastic opportunity to tell the world about our products and I'm truly delighted to begin our partnership with Sahara Force India."