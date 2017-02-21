Verstappen reveals 2017 helmet

Max Verstappen has revealed the helmet livery he will wear in 2017, and it may not go down well with his countrymen.

"We always try to modify our helmet design a little bit," says the Dutch teenager.

"The colours are a little bit different this year, no orange any more," he continues, orange being the national colour of the Netherlands, his helmet now basically featuring the same matt look as the Red Bull.

"It's similar to what I've had for a long time, throughout my career, I've just modified the colours a bit.

"From Spa onwards I had a lion on it, a Dutch lion," he says, showing the top of the helmet, "I've modified the lion so it looks a bit more aggressive.

"I've also had to modify the top where it was blue so it looks different to Daniel. I'm pretty happy with it."

It will be interesting to see if Ricciardo makes his Honey Badger look aggressive in response to Max' lion.