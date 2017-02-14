Bottas: Hamilton can be beaten

If Anthony Hamilton's intention was to stir up the troops with his warning that his son Lewis Hamilton "kills" drivers and that going up against him as a teammate is a career ending move, it's done the job as far as Valtteri Bottas is concerned.

The normally placid Finn, who makes countryman Kimi 'The Iceman' Raikkonen appear excitable, has come out fighting, warning that he has no intention of being intimidated by his new, three-time world champion, teammate.

Asked if beating Hamilton is possible, the former Williams driver was under no illusion.

"I feel it is possible, yes" he told Sky Sports Germany. "Nico showed beating Lewis is possible.

"I really respect what he has done with his career," he continued. "He has so many poles, wins, three titles... and I still don't have a race win. I have a lot to prove."

"If the car is the strongest, yes," he insisted, referring to challenging for the title. "I'm not here to be in second place or worse. It is definitely a challenge, and going up against Lewis is always going to be a challenge. But for me, it's a massive opportunity. Everything is still ahead, so it's going to be an exciting year.

"I see no obstacles for me and Lewis to work well together," he continued. "I think we should be able to race hard, fair, be professional and work well as a team and as a good pair of team-mates should do."

Asked about claims that he contacted Nico Rosberg for 'inside info' on the British driver, he said: "I just sent a request that perhaps we could catch up before the season. That would be very nice.

"Nico spent a long time with the team and knows every single person really well. At this point, for me, starting in a new team and trying to get that information from everyone will be a big help."