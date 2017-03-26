Site logo

Australian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
26/03/2017

Full result of the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 57 1h 24:11.670
2 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:09.975
3 Bottas Mercedes 57 + 0:11.50
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 57 + 0:22.393
5 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:28.827
6 Massa Williams 57 + 1:23.386
7 Perez Force India 56 + 1 Lap
8 Sainz Toro Rosso 56 + 1 Lap
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 56 + 1 Lap
10 Ocon Force India 56 + 1 Lap
11 Hulkenberg Renault 56 + 1 Lap
12 Giovinazzi Sauber 55 + 2 Laps
13 Vandoorne McLaren 55 + 2 Laps
Alonso McLaren 50 Retired
Magnussen Haas 46 Retired
Stroll Williams 40 Retired
Ricciardo Red Bull 25 Retired
Ericsson Sauber 21 Retired
Palmer Renault 15 Retired
Grosjean Haas 13 Retired

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss