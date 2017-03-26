Grid penalty for Ricciardo

As feared, Daniel Ricciardo has incurred a 5-place grid penalty after his team changed his gearbox.

The gearbox on his car was damaged in the crash in Q3 yesterday that already meant he was to start his home race from tenth on the grid.

However, overnight the team elected to change the unit thus incurring the extra penalty.

"I didn't use two sets of ultrasofts in Q2, which means I've got a new set for the race," he said on Saturday aware that a change of gearbox might be required, "so if I did do a two-stopper, then that would work in my favour, perhaps.

"A safety car would make that a bit more nice," he admitted, "so maybe a safety car with about 15 laps to go would be the dream scenario."