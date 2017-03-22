Gelael to test with Toro Rosso

Indonesian F1 driver Sean Gelael is to take part in three Friday practice sessions this year with Toro Rosso.

The 20-year-old, whose single-seater career began in Formula Abarth in 2012, and subsequently progressed to British F3, the FIA European F3 Championship, Formula Renault 3.5 and then GP2, as well as appearances in WEC and ELMS, will take part in FP1 with Toro Rosso at the Bahrain, Hungary and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Finishing 15th in the 2016 GP2 standings, his best result came in Baku where he finished seventh in the Feature Race. This season he continues in F2 with Arden.

Interestingly, his father, Ricardo Gelael, who holds the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise for Indonesia, was one of the potential buyers of the ill-fated Manor team.

