Barcelona Test Notes 09-03: Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "I'm pleased with today. It's the first time I can say I've really had some fun out there this year! It was good to be able to complete so many laps; it was definitely a very productive day for both myself and my engineering crew. We continued to prepare ourselves for the season ahead and completed performance runs and race simulations, which was important to do after losing some valuable track time last week.

"We also managed to do some experimental tests and we now have a lot of valuable data to go through. I'd say we are now decently ready for Melbourne, so bring it on!"

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Overall, we can be fairly pleased with today in terms of what we have learnt. We have conducted both short runs and race simulations and the data we have gathered will be very useful heading into the final day of the test and beyond. The set-up items evaluated for today has meant that the balance of the car has been reasonable on all the tyre compounds we used throughout the day, with the car also reacting in a sensible way to these.

"The behaviour of the various tyre compounds during longer runs has been very interesting and we have evaluated a number of ways to optimise the tyres through the various phases. We also have a few more tests planned for tomorrow in order to tick a few more boxes.

"Short-run performance has also been interesting and we have worked hard to understand specific requirements and how best to meet them. We have a packed run plan for Carlos tomorrow and we expect this to take us a further step forwards in our preparations for Australia. We will continue to push hard in order to make up for as much of the track time we have lost earlier during testing."

