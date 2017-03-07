Barcelona Test Notes 07-03: Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "It was good to finally complete such a big number of laps today. After losing a bit of track time in last week's test, we've now managed to gather a lot of useful information after testing many things in one same day – which was also quite a smooth one, with no big issues. Now we can analyse all of this data overnight and keep working hard throughout the week in order to get ready for Australia."

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Compared to the final day of T01, today has been a lot more productive but, in reality, we still have much to do in order to be happy and reach all of our targets before getting to Australia.

"The day started well, with Daniil conducting some aero and mechanical set-up work early on, before moving onto some tyre tests before lunch. We had a busy lunch break fitting some parts and getting ready for the afternoon session. These parts were important from a development and mileage accumulation perspective, yielding some useful data and set-up directions to explore further tomorrow.

"The last thirty minutes of the day were spent conducting live pit-stop practice and working on a few background test items. We will now spend the night going through the data in preparation for tomorrow, when Carlos will get the opportunity to continue where Daniil left off, including the evaluation of some further development parts which we anticipate will provide an opportunity for further steps forwards with the STR12."

