Barcelona Test Notes 28-02: Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "It was a decent first day in the car for me and we were able to complete a good number of laps, which is always the main objective with a new car. We lost a bit of track time after lunch, but this always happens in testing - it's normal to carry out precaution checks in order to double-check everything before going out. My first impressions of the STR12 are positive - it's fast but we obviously need to keep working hard to improve this package. There's still a lot to discover and that's what we will keep on doing during the test."

Jody Egginton (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Overall we have taken a good step forwards in the learning process today and Daniil got his first opportunity to start working with the STR12. As we did yesterday, we started the day gathering aero data and conducting some background tests. After that, we moved on to baseline runs, combining what we learnt on Day 1 with some further tests, focusing on aero, tyre and mechanical characterisation. Overall, the results we have achieved so far are encouraging and we are working through our test programme adapting the run plans as required as we overcome the normal challenges associated with testing a new car. We have a huge amount of data to work through both trackside and at the factory overnight and from this we expect to take another step forwards in our learning tomorrow."

