Toro Rosso delays unveil of STR12

Faenza outfit puts back launch of 2017 contender by ninety minutes.

Scheduled to unveil its 2017 contender, the STR12, on Sunday afternoon in Barcelona, the same day as Red Bull and Haas take the wraps off their cars, Toro Rosso has today announced that the planned unveiling will be delayed by 90 minutes.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the launch has been delayed by 90 minutes," said the Italian team in a brief statement. "The location remains the same, the pit lane outside our garage at the Barcelona Circuit and the rest of the programme will follow on from the new start time."

Earlier in the week, the team's planned filming day at the circuit was brought to an early close following an unspecified engine issue, the Faenza outfit having switched back to Renault power this season.

Sunday's unveil will now take place at 18:00 local time.