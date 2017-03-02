Raikkonen: We can't complain

"New year, new car, new rules," said Kimi Raikkonen today, but the Finn remains pretty much the same as ever, prefacing every reply with a "bwah!" and then proceeding to give as little away as possible.

Though quickest on both the days he has driven, and third quickest overall - just behind his teammate - even the fact that the SF70H has completed over 400 laps barely missing a beat can cause The Iceman to lose his cool.

"It's these rules that determine the feeling you have at the wheel," he told reporters at the end of today's session, "because you go a lot quicker than before: it’s down to a combination of the tyres and the car.

"The team has worked very well over the winter," he continued. "Whether or not it will be enough, we cannot tell yet."

Asked about the Mercedes and Red Bull, he was quick to respond.

"I didn’t pay attention to what the other teams were doing, nor the lap times, because at this point, it means nothing.

"I’ve got the feeling that we learned some lessons from last year and at the moment, we can’t complain about how testing has gone so far," he admitted. "But before Melbourne, we have another week of testing and we still have a lot of work to do.

"More or less every year we know where we want to be and sometimes everything goes smoothly and other years less so,” he concluded.

Bwah!

