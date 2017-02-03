Raikkonen completes data correlation programme

Kimi Raikkonen has completed the data correlation programme begun by Antonio Giovinazzi yesterday.

Today saw a second day of testing at Fiorano as Ferrari continued with a programme based on correlating simulator data with that gathered on track.

Sharing the driving duties in the 'standard' SF15-T were third driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, who was behind the wheel in the morning and Kimi Raikkonen, who took over for the afternoon.

The weather was far from ideal, especially when Raikkonen was driving, with the Finn having to deal with rain as well as strong winds. Nevertheless, he still completed several runs.

Ferrari will be back on track next week, on 9th and 10th February, again at Fiorano, when it will be evaluating Pirelli’s wet weather tyres.