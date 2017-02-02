Site logo

Giovinazzi makes Ferrari debut

02/02/2017

The Fiorano circuit provided the backdrop for 2016 GP2 Championship runner-up, Antonio Giovinazzi's track debut with Ferrari today, when he took to the Maranello outfit's test track in an SF15-T.

The youngster, who was recently confirmed as the team's official third driver, ran a test programme, approved by the FIA, aimed at making a comparison between data acquired in the simulator and on track.

"It was a wonderful feeling, as this was my first time driving a Formula 1 car," he beamed at the conclusion of the day's running. "For an Italian, driving out of the pits in a Ferrari is an amazing experience.

"The actual testing was very interesting, with so many procedures to follow," he continued. "But the guys in the team were very nice to me and extremely helpful and that made everything much easier. I'd like to thank the whole team."

As permitted within the rules relating to off-season testing, the 2015 car will be running again tomorrow.

