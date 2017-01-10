Gutierrez heads to Formula E

With no hope of a spot on the F1 grid in 2017, Esteban Gutierrez is heading to Formula E.

The former Sauber and Haas driver's final option all but disappeared last week as Manor went into administration and Mercedes sought to slot Pascal Wehrlein in at the Hinwil team.

Even the Mexican's hopes of a reserve spot with Ferrari again disappeared when the Maranello outfit confirmed GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi as its third driver.

Consequently, the Mexican is heading to Formula E, and while he is currently scheduled only to contest his home event in April, at a press conference in Mexico City, series boss Alejandro Agag, welcoming the youngster to the Formula E 'family', revealed that Gutierrez is looking at contesting further rounds of the championship.

"I have been very impressed at how the category has grown," said the youngster. "Electric cars are the future of mobility in the cities, so it is a very interesting way of how the innovation is being pushed through the category. I'm delighted to now be a part of it."

"Esteban is a great addition to the championship," said series founder, Alejandro Agag, "we are incredibly excited to welcome him and I think for the Mexico race especially, but I think this could be the start of a very long and successful career in Formula E."

The Mexican joins a number of former F1 drivers in the series at a time Felipe Massa is said to also have been considering making the switch, until another potential job offer came along.