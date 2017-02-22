Mercedes... the little teasers

Though it is just a day until Mercedes pulls the wraps off the car with which it aims to take its fourth successive title, and no doubt the car that rivals will aspire to this season, the German outfit clearly can't contain itself.

With Williams and Sauber having given sneak previews of their contenders, and Renault the first team to actually reveal its car 'in the flesh', so to speak, Mercedes cannot wait to show off its new baby.

So while attention turns to Force India, which unveils its car at Silverstone today, Mercedes, which will use the same venue for its launch tomorrow, offered a few sneak teasers of the F1 W08 Hybrid.

Clearly having the same problems with lighting as Williams and Sauber, the German team has added a dash of colour to liven things up.

It certainly appears to have the curves, but does it also feature that rather horrendous dorsal fin that appears to have returned with a vengeance this season?

We'll know tomorrow.

In the meantime...