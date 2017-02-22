Site logo

Mercedes... the little teasers

NEWS STORY
22/02/2017

Though it is just a day until Mercedes pulls the wraps off the car with which it aims to take its fourth successive title, and no doubt the car that rivals will aspire to this season, the German outfit clearly can't contain itself.

With Williams and Sauber having given sneak previews of their contenders, and Renault the first team to actually reveal its car 'in the flesh', so to speak, Mercedes cannot wait to show off its new baby.

So while attention turns to Force India, which unveils its car at Silverstone today, Mercedes, which will use the same venue for its launch tomorrow, offered a few sneak teasers of the F1 W08 Hybrid.

Clearly having the same problems with lighting as Williams and Sauber, the German team has added a dash of colour to liven things up.

It certainly appears to have the curves, but does it also feature that rather horrendous dorsal fin that appears to have returned with a vengeance this season?

We'll know tomorrow.

In the meantime...

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss