Hamilton calls for end to data sharing

Lewis Hamilton serves clear notice to new teammate Valtteri Bottas as he calls for an end to data sharing.

If Mercedes was hoping that the departure of Nico Rosberg might lead to a more pleasant atmosphere within the team, it had better think again, for days before the launch of the team's contender and the first time the Silver Arrows drivers are seen together in their work clothes, Lewis Hamilton has served notice of his intentions.

While we will have to wait a few more years for the book in which the Briton will give his version of various 'behind the scenes' happening at Brackley, including his technical failures in early 2016 and the decision to swap members of his crew with that of Rosberg, the three-time champ is already bristling at the idea of having to share his data with his new teammate. Indeed, he’s unhappy about drivers having to share data, period.

"I go out, do my laps, do all my homework, and the other guy can see everything," said the Briton during an online interview for team sponsor UBS.

"I don't want to see my team mate's," he continued. "I don't feel it's fair that he brings his A-game and I should be able to study his A-game on a computer. For example when we're driving we're picking out braking points, bumps, tyre rubber marks on the track, all these different things to help get you through the corner quickest. The other driver probably naturally may be able to do more or less than you are. But because of this data they can just copy you. 'Oh he's braking five metres later there, I'll go out and I'll try braking five metres later'. So that's what I really dislike, because it enables them to get closer.

"That's what I loved about go-karting," he admitted, "you weren't able to do that and that was where just your raw talent is able to shine."

Indeed, the Briton believes that 'cutting and pasting' another driver's experience and know-how is making it too easy for new drivers entering the sport... though he didn't name names.

"I think it should be 'you hired me because I am the best, because I've studied, because I've won every class that I've been in, I've not missed one in terms of winning'," he said. "And you're hiring whoever the next person is because they've hopefully won some things along the way as well and you're hiring them for their ultimate skill all round. They should be able to go out there on their own and find it all themselves, without you.

"You could take a young kid from Formula 3, have them just go on a simulator and drive every single day and try and get to my lines," he added. "And eventually they'd probably get to my lines. He should have to discover them himself. You've got to find the limit yourself, that's the whole challenge of being a racing driver.

"When I get in this new car it's seeing what the limit of it is," he concluded. "If I can't do it on my own then I'm not good enough and I don't deserve to be there. And there are some drivers that don't."