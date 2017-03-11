Pirelli reveals compounds for Spain thru Azerbaijan

The tyres might be wider and heavier than in 2016, but for the Spanish, Monaco, Canadian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix the compounds will remain the same as last season.

In Spain, the P Zero Orange hard, P Zero White medium and P Zero Yellow soft will be used.

One set of hard and one set of medium must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the soft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In both Monaco and Canada, the P Zero Yellow soft, P Zero Red supersoft and P Zero Purple ultrasoft will be used.

One set of soft and one set of supersoft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

Finally, in Azerbaijan, the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft and P Zero Red supersoft will be used.

One set of medium and one set of soft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

As in 2016, each driver must save for Q3 one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds, this set will be given back to Pirelli after Q3 for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets (excluding the first five events this year, so until Spain, where Pirelli allocate the sets) thus making up 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds