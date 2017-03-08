Isola becomes the 'face of Pirelli' F1

A restructuring at Pirelli sees Paul Hembery become the head of Pirelli's Latin American operations, the Briton now answering to the title Executive President of Pirelli Latam Region Consumer, which includes operating units in Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela.

The driving force behind Pirelli's return to F1 in 2011, Hembery will still retain overall supervision of the Italian company's motor sport operation, however, as new Head of Car Racing, Mario Isola will become the 'face of Pirelli' at events, while Giorgio Barbier is Head of Moto Racing and Gianni Guidotti, Head of Technical and Commercial Operations.

Hembery takes up his new role on March 15 – the Ides of March - but has said he will still attend several races each year.

"Paul has a huge experience and knowledge of motorsport," said Isola, "so it is very helpful to have him on board for the future, and give us guidance for the future direction of motorsport.

"Paul will maintain commercial responsibilities, like the F1 Commission," he added. "I am happy if he continues to manage this area and I am happy to do the rest."

Formerly Racing Manager at Pirelli, Isola insists that despite his wider role he wants to maintain the close relationships he has built with teams and drivers.

"I want to carry on with the same situation and also with the drivers," he said. "I am happy to continue and grow with the teams and grow the relationship. F1 is always developing and running quickly. We need to stay at the same speed. We cannot relax. You can never relax here."