Former Ferrari man to head Brembo Performance Group

Mario Almondo has been promoted to Performance Group Director at brake manufacturer Brembo.

The former Operations Director at Ferrari was one of many to go in the great Maranello reshuffle at the end of 2008.

Following the reshuffle, Almondo, who was appointed Technical Director of the F1 team under Jean Todt in late 2006, headed of to take control of quality control at Ferrari's road car division.

After leaving Ferrari in 2013 to follow new entrepreneurial opportunities, he subsequently arrived at Brembo in 2015 to take over the responsibility for the Chinese market.

As of March 1, Brembo has revealed that Riccardo Cesarini, Performance Group Director for more than 16 years, will leave the company, with Almondo, who graduated in Industrial Technologies Engineering at Milan's Politecnico university, taking over.